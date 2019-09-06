PM Borissov: We Allocate over 8% of the GDP for Healthcare

Politics | September 6, 2019, Friday // 13:34| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: PM Borissov: We Allocate over 8% of the GDP for Healthcare MC

For years, the Bulgarian government has been spending billions on health care. Over 8% of GDP. Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, who participated in the opening of the 29th Congress of the World Society of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons, said, BGNES reported.

We have invested a lot in education, qualifications, scholarships for young scientists, in building stock and equipment that can compete with the best in the world, Borissov said.

He stated that Bulgaria has world-class medical equipment. "For the joy of machines, there are also people who can operate them," the prime minister said.

“Thanks to your professionalism, not only do people survive in this terrible scourge, these diseases, but you also return them to their family environment as quickly as possible, and also to work, which is extremely important for us to continue to keep the high GDP growth that Bulgaria produces”, the PM also addressed the medics.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov welcomed the participants in the prestigious forum. The ceremony was also attended by the Chairperson of the National Health Committee Dr. Daniela Daritkova, Minister of Health Kiril Ananiyev, heads of medical facilities, and others.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: healthcare, GDP, Boyko Borissov, 29th Congress of the World Society of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria