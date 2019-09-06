Grigor Dimitrov Faces Daniil Medvedev in the Semifinals of the US Open

Bulgaria's first rocket Grigor Dimitrov goes up against Russian Daniil Medvedev in the first semifinals of the US Open. The duel starts at 23:00 Bulgarian time.

Dimitrov and Medvedev have two matches with each other, exchanging the success. Both matches were in 2017, when Dimitrov won three sets of quarterfinals in Queens, and then the Russian triumphed in two sets of the tournament in Washington.

Following the conclusion of the semi-finals with Bulgarian participation, three-time New York champion Rafael Nadal comes out against Matteo Beretini, the debutant of this phase.

