A 74-year-old Indian gave birth to twins after artificial insemination. Erramatti Mangayamma is a resident of Andhra Pradesh.

The director of the hospital where the babies were born revealed that the birth had occurred with Caesarean section. "The operation went smoothly. Both the mother and the newborn are healthy and there are no complications. However, the mother was briefly housed in the intensive care unit to get out of the stress she was experiencing, ”the doctor said.

Mangayamma will not be able to breastfeed the girls and they will receive milk from a donor bank.

The elderly woman was able to bear and give birth to the children because she did not suffer from diabetes and hypertension.

Mangayamma becomes the oldest woman in the world, able to deliver healthy babies. Until now, this record was held by another Indian, Omkari Panwar. She gave birth at the age of 70 in the summer of 2008.