Greece Won't Increase Its Toll Taxes

Prices will not be raised in Greece, according to the company that manages Attiki Odos highway. We recall that after the announcement of the increase, many drivers, as well as New Democracy, which was in opposition, reacted sharply against this decision.

After the elections, however, discussions began between Attiki Odos shareholders and the Ministry of Infrastructure to find a common position and not increase the fee.

The lightweight cars, which had to pay € 3.00 each according to the increase, remain at € 2.80. Buses will pay € 7.10 instead of € 7.50 and heavy goods vehicles will pay € 11.30 instead of the planned € 12.00.