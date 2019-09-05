Changes of the Traffic Movement in Sofia because of a Sport Event

Changes in traffic in the capital on Friday were called for a relay marathon in Sofia, the Sofia Municipality reported.

The marathon will start on Friday at 9.00 am in front of Vasil Levski National Stadium at the intersection of Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi Blvd. and Gurko Street. The relay marathon is organized by the Sofia-Europe Youth Sports Club. and the Bulgarian Association for Sport for All This year, the Ministry of Defense together with the Association of Women Servicemen will join as partners in the sporting event on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of NATO and the 15th anniversary of Bulgaria's membership in Alliance.

From 9 am to 1:30 pm on September 6, 2019, a temporary organization of the movement for the relay marathon in Sofia is introduced. The route of the sporting event is as follows: start from the north-western lane of Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi Blvd. in front of the national stadium "Vasil Levski" along the western lane of Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi Blvd. Prof. Fritiof Nansen ”, turning at Vasil Levski Blvd., on the westbound lane on Prof. Freithof Nansen ”, to the right on Bulgaria Blvd., on the eastbound lanes of Pencho Slaveykov Blvd., backward along the sidewalk of Vitosha Blvd., to the westbound lanes of Pencho Slaveikov Blvd., Blvd. "Bulgaria", to the right on Cherni vrah Blvd., the roundabout at Sv. Naum ”, at Cherni vrah Blvd., to the right at Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi Blvd., Dragan Tsankov Blvd., Borisov Garden, exit from Borisov Garden at Vasil Levski National Stadium, at Evlogi Blvd. Hristo Georgievi ”to Eagle Bridge, passes through the pedestrian area, along the northwestern lane of Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi Blvd. to the Vasil Levski National Stadium, where it finishes.

It is prohibited to stay and park vehicles as follows:

- from 08.00 on 5.09.2019 to 07.00 on 6.09.2019 on the bridge in front of Vasil Levski National Stadium.

- from 07.00 on 06.09.2018 until the end of the event of the bridge in front of the National Stadium "Vasil Levski".

From 07.30 to 13.30 on 06.09.2019, the entry of vehicles in both directions is prohibited:

- Ul. "Gen. Gurko ”between Evlogi and Hristo Georgiev Blvd. and Vasil Levski Blvd.

- Ul. "Lyuben Karavelov" between Gen. Parensov and Gen. Gurko. "

- Blvd. Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi between Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd and Prof. Fr. Nansen. "

- Blvd. Dragan Tsankov between Metropolitan Kiril Vidinsky Street and Evlogi and Hristo Georgiev Blvd.

- The southern roadway on Bulgaria Blvd. between Cherni Vrah Blvd and Acad. Eve. Geshov ”.

- Blvd. Cherni Vrah and Prof. Fr. Nansen ”between St. Naum Blvd. and Vasil Levski Blvd.

- Blvd. Pencho Slaveikov between Bulgaria Blvd and Vitosha Blvd.

- National Palace of Culture tunnel - in the section leading to Cherni vrah Blvd. and Bulgaria Blvd.

From 04.30 to 14.00 on 6.09.2019 the routes of mass public transport are partially changed as follows:

- Bus line № 9 (in the direction of Eagle Bridge Square): from Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi Blvd to the right on Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd, to the right on Vasil Levski Blvd, to the right on Shipka Street and on your itinerary.

The buses will stop at a temporary stop on Evlogi and Hristo Georgiev Blvd., 50 meters before Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd., in the direction of Eagle Bridge Square.

Bus line № 72 (towards the West Park residential complex): from Evlogi and Hristo Georgiev Blvd to the right along Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd, along Vasil Levski Blvd., Patriarch Evtimiy Blvd ( return on Gen. Skobelev Blvd. and the National Palace of Culture (Tunnel of Transport), on Prague Blvd., Sv. Georgi Sofiyski ”and on his route;

Buses to stop at a temporary stop on Evlogi and Hristo Georgiev Blvd., 50 meters before Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd. West Park and all existing trolleybus and bus stops in the changed section of the route.

Bus line № 75 - the route is shortened from the Geo Milev bus station to the Military Academy (turn back at Shipka Street). The buses will stop at the temporary relocated stop with code 0440 "Military Academy" on "Evlogi and Hristo Georgiev" Blvd., after Shipka Street, towards the Geo Milev bus station.

Bus line № 76 (towards Gotse Delchev residential complex): from Tsarigradsko Shose Blvd. to Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd., to Vasil Levski Blvd., Patriarch Evtimiy Blvd. (return to Blvd. "Gen. Skobelev" and the Transport Tunnel of the National Palace of Culture), on "Prague" Blvd., "St. Georgi Sofiyski ”, on Acad. Eve. E. Geshov ”,“ P. Y. Todorov ”and on its route, two-way. The buses will stop at all existing bus and trolley bus stops in the changed section of the route and at a stop with code 1288 „Pl. Eagle Bridge ”on“ Tsarigradsko Shose ”Blvd., before“ Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi ”Blvd. Gotse Delchev for bus lines № 280, 306 and trolley lines № 4, 5, 8, 11.