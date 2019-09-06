Yahoo's E-mail Crashed
Yahoo's e-mail crashed yesterday. Thousands of users didn’t have access to their emails for hours. It is not clear what the cause of the problem is.
"You may not be able to access some of our services, including email. Our main priority right now is to resolve the issue. We appreciate your patience," a Yahoo customer service team said.
