The Famous Loch Ness Monster - a Giant Eel?
The famous Loch Ness monster could turn out to be a giant eel, scientists said after extensive DNA analysis in the lake's icy waters. The test results exclude both the presence of large animals and Nessie itself.
However, a large amount of eel DNA was detected. The Nessie myth is fueled by the monster's most famous photograph. It was made in 1934 and has a head and a long neck above the water. 60 years later, it became clear that the photo was a joke - a model of a sea monster hooked to a toy - a submarine.
