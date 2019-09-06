PM Borisov: The Unification of Bulgaria is a Great and Deserved Victory

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov congratulated all Bulgarians on the occasion of one of the most memorable dates in Bulgarian history - the Unification of Bulgaria.

"I congratulate all Bulgarians at today's great holiday! The union of the Principality of Bulgaria with Eastern Rumelia is a great and just victory for us, "the Prime Minister wrote on his official Facebook profile.

“Thanks to her and all the heroes who fought for the Bulgarian national ideals, today we live in a free country equal to the other European countries, one whose opinion turned important. Congratulations to the citizens of Plovdiv on the holiday of their ancient, eternal, developing and modern city, "added Borisov.

Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva is also happy. "Today is a symbol of our quest for unification and full belonging to European culture and civilization," she wrote on Facebook. "History must protect us from future mistakes and be our teacher. Let us bring our lessons with us and work responsibly for our country, "Zaharieva said.

"Unity makes strength". Happy holiday! God forbid Bulgaria! ", National Assembly Speaker Tsveta Karayancheva wrote on the social network.