London Won’t Stop the Free Movement of People after Brexit

London will not stop the free movement of people immediately after Brexit. EU citizens will be able to stay on the Island for up to 3 years with temporary residence status. Applying for temporary status will be done through a simple online procedure.

Changing plans is in the interest of the business - companies will have the assurance that they will be able to retain employees after Brexit. Staying in the UK up to 90 days will not be affected and will be able to travel freely after the Kingdom leaves the European Union.