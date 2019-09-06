Reuters: The Volkswagen Plant Will Probably Be in Turkey
It is increasingly likely that the Volkswagen plant will be in Turkey, not Bulgaria. According to Reuters, citing three sources.
According to them, a senior representative of the German concern met with President Recep Erdogan this week to address some of the problems surrounding the investment. This meeting was “extremely positive” .
So far, the company has not officially announced its decision on where the plant will be built.
