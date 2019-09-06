Reuters: The Volkswagen Plant Will Probably Be in Turkey

Business | September 6, 2019, Friday // 10:20| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Reuters: The Volkswagen Plant Will Probably Be in Turkey www.pixabay.com

It is increasingly likely that the Volkswagen plant will be in Turkey, not Bulgaria. According to Reuters, citing three sources.

According to them, a senior representative of the German concern met with President Recep Erdogan this week to address some of the problems surrounding the investment. This meeting was “extremely positive” .

So far, the company has not officially announced its decision on where the plant will be built.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Volkswagen, plant, Bulgaria, turkey
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria