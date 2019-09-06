How Vulnerable Are the People Whose Data Leaked during the NRA Attack?

The data which leaked during the NRA hack attack is not sufficient for direct forgery. If detractors do further research and take other data - from the Property Registry, the Registry Agency, for example, they could create a pretty good profile for us. This was explained in “Hello, Bulgaria” by Dr. Alexander Kirkov, Head of the Cybersecurity Lab at UniBIT.

According to him, the new application of the NRA brings little clarity on what our data has leaked.

"Clearly, the information about our earnings has leaked. This can turn people with higher incomes in targets. Detractors can attack these people, ”Kirkov explained.

According to him, these people, for example, could also be put into fraudulent investment schemes.

In addition, there are currently no clear mechanisms to learn if any fraud with our data is committed.

"There are a few things we can do to prevent it. The NRA has made some recommendations that are good to read. Outside of them, it's good to warn our loved ones what data has leaked and to not respond to unverified professionals, ”Kirkov said.