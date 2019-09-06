Bulgaria’s PM Borisov Met with the President of the World Medical Organisation

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov on September 5 met with the President of the World Medical Organization Prof. Leonid Eidelman and the President of the Southeastern European Medical Forum Assoc. Prof. Andrey Kehayov, reports BNT.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister said that improving and constantly upgrading the knowledge and skills of our doctors and medical specialists means better quality and modern care for Bulgarian patients.

He stressed that the Bulgarian government supports the need to reform and optimize healthcare in Bulgaria in order to provide high-level treatment at the European level.

The World Health Organization represents nearly 9 million doctors worldwide in more than 100 countries.