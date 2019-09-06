Bulgarian Parliament Rejected President's Veto on Changes to the Military Intelligence Act

Bulgaria’s Parliament on September 5 overturned the President's veto on changes to the Military Intelligence Act that allow a civilian to head the Military Information Service as an alternative to the requirement to be a military member, reports BNT. 

134 MPs voted against the presidential veto, 57 supported it, and 6 abstained.

Socialists MPs opposed the changes in the law and said that a person with the necessary professional experience in the field of the military should be at the top of the Military Information Service. They also noted that military professionals are not allowed to be members of political parties, and if the head of the service is a civilian, he might be politically bound. According to them, the amendment was made in order to appoint a specific person.

The ruling GERB, on the other hand, said that the appointment was also subject to the approval of the President.

