Traffic throughout the country will be heavy.



The great journey for the holiday continues today. Traffic throughout the country will be heavy due to the longer weekend. The police presence will also be strengthened.

Nearly 150 mobile, 25 stationary and 30 tripod cameras will monitor if speed limits are respected.

Border police have secured more teams at the border checkpoints and promise to work quickly.

BDZ places an additional 6,600 seats on trains. The composition of some wagons traveling in the main destinations in the country will be increased.

Today and on 8 September in rush hours, trucks over 12 tonnes will be banned from motorways, said the press office of the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA). From 2:00 pm to 10:00 am on Sunday, two lanes will be opened on the Struma motorway Kulata-bound near Dupnitsa, and one lane on the Sofia-bound carriageway.



Today, the last working day before the three-day weekend, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm trucks over 12 tonnes will be banned from motorways and the busiest roads aiming to increase security and capacity of the infrastructure. In view of the expected heavy traffic, the Road Infrastructure Agency urges motorists to drive safely, at a reasonable speed, to observe with traffic rules, and not to use the emergency lanes on motorways for faster travel.