Bulgaria Celebrates 134rd Anniversary Since Unification of Principality of Bulgaria and Eastern Rumelia

Today, September 6, Bulgaria marks 134rd anniversary of the unification of the Principality of Bulgaria and the province of Eastern Rumelia. A number of formal events will take place throughout the country. The celebrations will culminate in Plovdiv, where the head of state, President Rumen Radev, will take part in a solemn ceremony at Saedinenie Square and will deliver a speech.

By the terms of the Treaty of Berlin (1878), Southern Bulgaria (named Eastern Rumelia) was separated from the revived Bulgarian state and returned to the Ottoman Empire with partial autonomy. The unification was accomplished after mass demonstrations in Eastern Rumelia followed by a bloodless coup that ousted the provincial government. On 6 September 1885 the territory was reunited with the Principality of Bulgaria.

Usually, the celebrations of Unification Day in Bulgaria are held on the night of September 6th in Plovdiv, which was once the capital of Eastern Roumelia when it was an Ottoman province. During these celebrations, the heads of state, President, and Prime Minister attend.

When evening falls on Unification Day in Bulgaria, there are fireworks that follow the military roll call in central Plovdiv square.

For those in Sofia, which is the capital of Bulgaria, the celebrations begin at the tomb where Knyaz Alexander I Battenberg, the German prince who supported the Unification lies. The Mayor of Sofia attends this event.

For those in Pleven and Blagoevgrad, celebrations are also scheduled on Unification day, but typically vary based on the governing parties and what they want to do on the day.

On this day, all government offices, schools, and the majority of privately run organisations and businesses remain closed. If you have plans to visit during this period, it is best to have everything you need in tow. You are likely going to discover several ceremonies and celebrations are going on around the various towns and provinces in Bulgaria and are welcome to join in ad enjoy these festivities, as well.

In most cases, there are ceremonies in the mornings, along with speeches from those in power, and firework displays in the evening to mark the end of the day. It is a fun event for both locals and visitors to attend.