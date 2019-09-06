Mostly Sunny Weather, Maximum Temperatures Between 26C and 31C

It will be mostly sunny today with occasional cloudy skies – low clouds in the morning in some lowlands, and cumulonimbus clouds in the afternoon, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.



Scattered showers only in some mountainous areas of western Bulgaria expected. Light east-northeast wind, increasing to moderate in eastern Bulgaria. Maximum temperatures will range mostly between 26C and 31C, in Sofia around 27C.



The Black Sea coast will be mostly sunny, with moderate northeast wind. Maximum temperatures 26-27C. The temperature of the seawater is 25-26C.