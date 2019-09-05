Erdogan Has Threatened to Send a New Wave of Refugees to the EU

Turkish President Erdogan threatens to send a new wave of refugees to the European Union if his country does not receive additional international aid. Erdogan said his country's determination to begin building a security zone in Syria by the end of September.

Syrians alone in Turkey are over 3.5 million and Ankara is pushing for a security zone in Syria to relocate 1 million.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan - President of Turkey: This must happen or we will have to open the doors. You can either help us or excuse us, but everything has its limits. Should we bear the burden ourselves?

Recep Tayyip Erdogan - President of Turkey: We are determined by the last week of September to begin building a security zone east of Euphrates with or without our American friends.



The Turkish president said that in eight years his country has spent $ 40 billion on Syrian refugees and received only three billion euros from Europe.

The 2016 agreement provides for the return to Turkey of migrants who have illegally penetrated Greece in return for European financial assistance. The European Commission said today that 5.6 of the agreed 6 billion euros have been transferred to Ankara so far.