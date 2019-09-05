3.5% Increase in GDP in the Second Quarter of 2019 Compared to 2018

A 3.5% increase in Gross Domestic Product in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period a year earlier reported National Statistical Institute (NSI), quoted by BNT.

National statistics estimate that GDP for the second quarter of the year amounts to 29 107 million at current prices. Converted to euro, it amounts to EUR 14 882 million and per capita amounts to EUR 2 128.

Data show a 3.5 percent growth over the second quarter of last year and 0.8 percent over the first quarter of this year.

Prime Minister Borissov commented on the data on social networks, noting that the government is constantly trying to improve the lives of people in Bulgaria. He calls on other politicians not to be so black-eyed but to try to contribute to the growth of the Bulgarian economy.