Carbonated Beverages Increase the Risk of Premature Death

September 5, 2019, Thursday
Bulgaria: Carbonated Beverages Increase the Risk of Premature Death www.pixabay.com

People who drink two carbonated drinks a day, including diet ones, are at much more risk of premature death, BTA reported.

A study of 450,000 people in 10 European countries found that people who drink carbonated beverages were 26% more likely to die in the next two decades. These drinks predispose to serious diseases of the cardiovascular and digestive system, tumours and type 2 diabetes. Sugar-containing beverages - even just one a day, increase the risk of colon, stomach or pancreatic cancer by 59%.

Two or more glasses of artificial sweetener drinks per day increase the risk of blood clots that can cause a heart attack or stroke, or other arterial disease, by 52%.

Dr Neal Murphy of the International Agency for Research on Cancer in Lyon recommends people to drink water instead of carbonated drinks.

A 2010 study found that carbonated drinks cause 184,000 deaths a year. Manufacturers have switched to low calorie artificial sweeteners. However, the long-term effect of these is largely unknown.

premature death, carbonated drinks, International Agency for Research on Cancer
