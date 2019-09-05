Data on the Burnout Syndrome Will Be Presented in Bulgaria

Bulgaria: Data on the Burnout Syndrome Will Be Presented in Bulgaria

The Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce will present data on  the ”occupational burnout” syndrome and on the state of health of employees, their motivation, efficiency and achievements in the workplace in Bulgaria.

Experts will look for possible Burnout Syndrome solutions that will lead to higher business growth.

