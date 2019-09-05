3,000 Volumes of Books Burned in a Fire at a Bulgarian Community Centre

3,000 volumes of books were burned in a fire Wednesday night at the community centre in the village of Katrishte, Kyustendil municipality.

The fire was signaled at 8:15 pm. Three crews of the regional fire safety and civil protection service took part in the fire suppression operation, the municipality sent a water truck. However, the building of the Community Centrе "Svetlina-1956" was completely burned down. According to the mayor of the village Vasil Vasiliev, this happened within 10 minutes.

The entire roof of 400 sq.m. has been destroyed. The building itself is on two floors, an area of 600 sq.m. has burned down. Three neighbouring buildings have been saved. No one has been hurt.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.