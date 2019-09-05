Theodore Ushev's 'The Physics of Sorrow' Animation with a World Premiere in Toronto

Donald Sutherland and his son, Joseph Sutherland, are the official guests of the first screening.



The newest animated film by Bulgarian director and artist of international fame Theodore Ushev's "Physics of Sorrow" will have its first screening on September 7 at one of the most prestigious film festivals in Toronto, Canada - TIFF today. Official guests who confirmed the presence of the film's world premiere include Donald Sutherland and his son, Joseph Sutherland, the actors who voiced the English version of the film.

The 27-minute animation is the most ambitious project in Teodor Ushev's career to date. The animator has been working on it for the past 8 years, and in the meantime, his film, The Blind Vaysha, has earned him an Oscar nomination, as well as various independent projects in film and visual arts. He adapted the animation into a very personal, though not biographical, reading of the eponymous novel by Georgi Gospodinov, Physics of Sorrow. For the script of his film Ushev says that he does not strictly follow the plot of the book, it is not a film biography, but a film - a maze, a capsule of time in which objects, events, memories, melodies are collected. A movie about nostalgia, wasted chances, and unfulfilled dreams of a whole generation, as measured through a personal story.



Complimenting the film is the confidence of a star cast that engages in it with a behind-the-scenes voice. The voices of Joseph Sutherland and his world-famous father, Hollywood actor Donald Sutherland, voiced the English version of the movie, while popular Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan and his father, Manuel Tadros, voiced the French one. The animation is officially distributed in French and English.

Even before the film's official premiere, it has already provoked the attention of professionals and the technique used to make it. "Physics of Sorrow" is the first animated film in the world to be created with encaustic, an ancient drawing technique from the time of the Egyptian Pharaohs.

The film is a Canadian-French production of the National Film Board of Canada (NFB) and the ARTE television channel for culture and art. Immediately after his world premiere in Toronto, he began his festival life at various international festivals with screenings around the world.

By the end of the year, "Physics of Sorrow" is already in the selection of prestigious cinema forums in Ottawa, Vancouver, Los Angeles, New York, Seoul, Barcelona, ​​Valladolid, Tokyo, Leipzig and more.