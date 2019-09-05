At Least 30 People Were Injured in a Severe Accident between a Train and a Truck in Japan
At least 30 people were injured today after a passenger train crashed into a truck in the Japanese city of Yokohama, France Press and Kyodo reported.
The accident happened at 11.40 am local time on the railway crossing between two stations. During the collision, the locomotive and several high-speed wagons derailed and the truck caught on fire, BTA reported.
Police say the driver of the truck was seriously injured and 33 passengers were injured with varying degrees of severity. The causes of the crash are being investigated.
