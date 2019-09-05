The UN Gives $ 1 Million to the Victims of Hurricane Dorian

September 5, 2019, Thursday
Bulgaria: The UN Gives $ 1 Million to the Victims of Hurricane Dorian

One million dollars will be donated to the victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

The funds are awarded by the United Nations through a special emergency fund.

So far, at least 20 people have been killed and, according to the World Organization, 70,000 need emergency humanitarian aid.

Although weakened, Dorian is still a threat to several US states along the East Coast.

 

The hurricane made landfall on 1 September and battered the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama, in the north of the archipelago, for two days.

Dorian has moved off north and still threatens the eastern US seaboard.

Forecasters have warned it could make landfall on the coast of South or North Carolina on Thursday.

