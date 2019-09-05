France Fines Amazon €4 Million for "Abusive Conditions"

The Paris Commercial Court has ordered two affiliates of Amazon (Amazon) to pay a fine of 4 million euros for contracts with participants in the company's trading platform that did not comply with the code of commerce, BTA reported.

The court sentenced two Amazon Group companies to amend several points of the trading platform terms of service and to pay a fine of EUR 4 million over a six-month period. The changes are about balancing the trade relationship between Amazon and the small companies that sell their goods on the platform.

If the companies do not comply with the court's requests, they will be charged an additional fine of 10,000 per day until the amendments are made.

The sanctions are part of an investigation conducted from 2016 to 2017 against all electronic trading platforms operating in the territory of France. A number of points have been identified in the contract concluded between Amazon and traders who violate the law. They put the sellers at a significantly disadvantage and did not comply with the French Commercial Code. The American concern, for example, has reserved the right to unilaterally change the terms of the transaction or to block the seller's accounting profile without prior notice or explanation.

Following the release of the results, Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has filed a lawsuit against Amazon in 2017.

