14 death sentences have been executed in the US since the beginning of the year, BTA reported.

Billy Jack Crutsinger, 64, was executed with a lethal injection at a prison in Huntsville, Texas.

Earlier yesterday, the US Supreme Court rejected his latest attempt to suspend execution. The man was sentenced to death for the murder of an 89-year-old woman and her 71-year-old daughter more than 16 years ago. He fatally stabbed them with a knife and stole the daughter's car and credit card. The man was arrested three days later at a bar about 500 kilometres from the crime scene.

Crutsinger was the 14th inmate put to death this year in the U.S. and the fifth in Texas, the nation's busiest capital punishment state. Ten more executions are scheduled in Texas this year, CBS News reported.