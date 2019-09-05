Facebook Gives all Its Users a Choice whether to Opt Out of the Facial Recognition Option

Facebook extends its facial recognition tools to all users, enabling them to opt out of their use.

The company released the information, stating that it was removing "labeling suggestions" or the so-called tag suggestion. They allowed Facebook to "suggest" another person uploading a photo to tag another user on the system.

Now users who had "tagging suggestions" turned on will have access to face recognition settings.

Technology can tell a user that he or she has a photo uploaded by another person (as long as their privacy settings allow it to be viewed). It can notify the user if someone else is using their photo as their profile photo.

Permission to use facial recognition was added to Facebook in December 2017, but the technology has been the subject of proceedings since 2015, Reuters recalls. Users in Illinois, USA, have filed a lawsuit against the company, claiming that it illegally collects and stores biometric data without people's consent.