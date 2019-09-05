Vezhdi Rashidov Opens an Exhibition in Plovdiv

Vezhdi Rashidov opens his exhibition at the Plovdiv City Gallery. This time the sculptor presents not only his works but also a large part of his collection - Western European paintings from the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries.

The two parts of the exhibition are united under the heading "Passions".

Vezhdi Rashidov, sculptor and collector: It is a passion not to sleep for three hours to make a sculpture. It is a passion all day to restore, to live with the thought of saving something.



On the first floor of the gallery is presented Rashidov's personal collection with both famous and nameless authors from the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Italy and Germany. An engraving by Rembrandt, a gift from Svetlin Rusev, is placed in a central place. No less interesting are the findings of locally known but impressive painters.

Vezhdi Rashidov: First, I like painting, not the name. And of course, the feeling of giving a colleague a second life from somewhere in the world.



On the second floor of the City Art Gallery in Plovdiv are arranged works of Vezhdi Rashidov from the last ten years in several genres.



Part of the works is a tribute to the past of Plovdiv and about the spirit of the past few decades.

The exhibition will be open until 15 October.