Commission in the EP Approves Christine Lagarde as Head of the ECB

The European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs has supported, by secret ballot, Christine Lagarde's nomination to become President of the European Central Bank.

European leaders chose the current IMF chief as Mario Draghi's successor in July.

In order to take up the post in November, Lagarde also needs the approval of the entire European Parliament.

The vote is two weeks away, after which European leaders must officially confirm her appointment at their regular summit in mid-October.