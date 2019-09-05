Commission in the EP Approves Christine Lagarde as Head of the ECB

Politics » DOMESTIC | September 5, 2019, Thursday // 07:39| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Commission in the EP Approves Christine Lagarde as Head of the ECB

The European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs has supported, by secret ballot, Christine Lagarde's nomination to become President of the European Central Bank.

European leaders chose the current IMF chief as Mario Draghi's successor in July.

In order to take up the post in November, Lagarde also needs the approval of the entire European Parliament.

The vote is two weeks away, after which European leaders must officially confirm her appointment at their regular summit in mid-October.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ECB, EP, christine lagarde
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria