Intense Road Traffic is Expected Today

Intense road traffic is expected from the early afternoon hours on this day.

The upcoming non-working day of September 6 will be the reason for the intensive traffic from the big cities to the resort complexes and to the border points starting today.

Increased police presence is expected at the entrances and exits of the cities. Massive checks for alcohol and drug use are organized by the police.

From 4pm to 8pm today, and on September 8 from 2pm to 8pm, truck traffic over 12 tonnes on the motorways and the busiest roads will be restricted.

In the days from September 5 to 8, the Automobile Administration will also concentrate teams in the areas of bus stations, railway stations and airports where the largest traffic flow is expected.