Bulgaria: Diana Kovacheva Will Be Sworn in as an Ombudsman

Bulgaria's new interim ombudsman will be appointed by the parliament today. Diana Kovacheva, who was formerly Maya Manolova's deputy, will be sworn in.

She will hold the position until the election of a new national public defender. Manolova deposited her resignation in order to enter the upcoming mayoral battle of Sofia.

