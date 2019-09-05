Volcano in Peru Erupted Three Times for a Day

The most active volcano in Peru - Ubinas, erupted three times for a day. This happened yesterday, Wednesday, Sep 4. According to the local Institute of Geophysics, cited by AFP, the explosion produced an ash column that reached a height of about 2,500 meters above the top of the massif.

"Three new eruptions of the volcano have been registered, characterized by the disposal of solid and fine ash," Hernando Tavera, director of the Institute, told the agency.

The volcano is 5672 meters high and is part of the Central Volcanic Zone of the Andes, located in the southern Moquegua region, 1250 km south of Lima. His last eruption was in 2017.