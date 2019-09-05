Mostly Sunny Today, with Some Increase in Cloudiness

It will be mostly sunny today with occasional cloudy skies – in the morning in some lowlands and plains, and in the afternoon in the mountainous areas. Scattered showers. Light east-northeast wind, increasing to moderate in eastern Bulgaria. The maximum temperatures will range mostly between 26C and 31C, in Sofia around 27C.

The atmospheric pressure will drop slightly during the day and will be slightly lower than the average for the month.

The Black Sea coast will be mostly sunny, with more clouds before noon, mainly along the north coast. There will be moderate northeast wind. Maximum temperatures 24-26C. The temperature of the seawater is 25-26C.

This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), meteorologist Georgi Tsekov told Focus News Agency.