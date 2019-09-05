UK Parliament Decided to Postpone Brexit

World | September 5, 2019, Thursday
UK Parliament Decided to Postpone Brexit

UK lawmakers passed a bill for Brexit postponement. It was also adopted by the House of Commons at third and final reading by 327 to 299 votes.

According to the changes, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson must insist on postponing the country's exit from the EU until January 31, 2020.

The document is expected to be submitted for approval by the House of Lords. That could happen tomorrow night.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for early parliamentary elections on October 15th. The proposal will have to be voted on by MPs.

Tags: UK, parliament, Brexit, Boris Johnson
