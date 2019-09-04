Free Sofia School Fest on Sept 15

On September 15, the second edition of a rather unusual festival begins in Sofia - for both, young and old people.

Free Sofia School Fest is a kind of free escape from ordinary education, says Dimitar Dimitrov, quoted by Radio Sofia.



Going to this festival from 2.00pm to 5.30pm you will be able to learn about topics that are rarely discussed at school. In the afternoon, the festival's trainers will share all their knowledge, skills and practical experience.

The bell of the event will ring in 8 urban locations, which will be transformed into unusual "classrooms" and the participants will have the opportunity to meet people who are not standard teachers, but are good professionals.

The surprise is a DJ, a math teacher who will use soap bubbles, stand-up comedians and more. Each of the trainers will conduct 4 identical 30-minute sessions.