Free Sofia School Fest on Sept 15
On September 15, the second edition of a rather unusual festival begins in Sofia - for both, young and old people.
Free Sofia School Fest is a kind of free escape from ordinary education, says Dimitar Dimitrov, quoted by Radio Sofia.
Going to this festival from 2.00pm to 5.30pm you will be able to learn about topics that are rarely discussed at school. In the afternoon, the festival's trainers will share all their knowledge, skills and practical experience.
The bell of the event will ring in 8 urban locations, which will be transformed into unusual "classrooms" and the participants will have the opportunity to meet people who are not standard teachers, but are good professionals.
The surprise is a DJ, a math teacher who will use soap bubbles, stand-up comedians and more. Each of the trainers will conduct 4 identical 30-minute sessions.
- » 8 New Kindergartens are being Built in Sofia
- » Teachers, Participating in the 'Motivated Teachers' Program Will Receive BGN 500 Increase in Their Salaries
- » An Online Platform Helps Bulgarian Students to Find Internships
- » Bulgaria Will Host the 31st Edition of the European Union Contest for Young Scientists 2019
- » Bulgarian Students in Serbia Will no Longer Need a Visa to Study in the Country
- » The Bulgarian Informatics Team Won 4 Medals at the International Baku Olympiad