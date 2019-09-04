Intensive Traffic at Borders with Romania, Turkey, Greece and Serbia

Border traffic with Romania, Turkey, Greece and Serbia is intensive, Border Police DG reports.

At the border with the Republic of Serbia, traffic is intensive at the exit for passenger cars.

At the border with Greece, traffic is intensive at the Kulata border checkpoint at the exit for cars and trucks, and at Makaza border checkpoint at the exit for cars.

At the border with Turkey the traffic is intense at the exit of trucks at Kapitan Andreevo and at Lesovo border checkpoints.

At the border with Romania, traffic is intensive at the exit at the Danube Bridge and Danube Bridge 2 border checkpoints, but for trucks only. At Kardam and Durankulak border checkpoints, the traffic is intensive at the entrance and exit for cars.

The traffic at all border crossing points is normal at the border with the Republic of Northern Macedonia.