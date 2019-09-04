The Extradition Law that Triggered Protests in Hong Kong Will Be Withdrawn

The protesters in Hong Kong succeeded. The leader of an autonomous Chinese city has announced that the controversial extradition law will be withdrawn.

The law, which provides for the possibility of deporting Hong Kong people to mainland China, has prompted widespread protests over months. Under their pressure, Beijing's supporter of the city's administration said it was delaying the passage of the law. The protests continued with demands for his full withdrawal.

Governor Carrie Lam said the bill would not be voted on. But again, it is unclear whether the chaos will stop. Protests are no longer just against the law. The opposition claims Beijing is breaching a deal that returned Hong Kong to China against promises of significant autonomy.

