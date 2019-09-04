The British Police Seized Heroin Worth $145 Million

Crime | September 4, 2019, Wednesday // 13:39| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The British Police Seized Heroin Worth $145 Million www.pixabay.com

British police have seized nearly 1.3 tonnes of heroin hidden between towels in a container ship at the port of Felixstowe which is the United Kingdom's busiest container port, dealing with 48% of Britain's containerised trade. This was reported by DPA and France press reports.

The agency cites a statement issued today by the UK's National Organized Crime Unit.

On Friday, British and border guards discovered a record amount of heroin on a ship bound for the Belgian port city of Antwerp.

After the drug was seized, the container was returned to the ship, which left for Antwerp and landed in the Belgian city on Sunday. The container was subsequently taken to the Dutch city of Rotterdam, where, in a joint operation by the Dutch and Belgian forces, four people were arrested, who were tasked with unloading the contents of the container, BTA informs.

The seized heroin is estimated to have a sale price of about $ 145 million, British police said.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: heroin, UK, Antwerp, Belgium, container ship
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria