The British Police Seized Heroin Worth $145 Million

British police have seized nearly 1.3 tonnes of heroin hidden between towels in a container ship at the port of Felixstowe which is the United Kingdom's busiest container port, dealing with 48% of Britain's containerised trade. This was reported by DPA and France press reports.

The agency cites a statement issued today by the UK's National Organized Crime Unit.

On Friday, British and border guards discovered a record amount of heroin on a ship bound for the Belgian port city of Antwerp.

After the drug was seized, the container was returned to the ship, which left for Antwerp and landed in the Belgian city on Sunday. The container was subsequently taken to the Dutch city of Rotterdam, where, in a joint operation by the Dutch and Belgian forces, four people were arrested, who were tasked with unloading the contents of the container, BTA informs.

The seized heroin is estimated to have a sale price of about $ 145 million, British police said.