A National Council on Migration, Borders, Asylum and Integration is Being Established
The Government adopted a decree establishing a National Council on Migration, Borders, Asylum and Integration in place of the National Council on Migration and Integration.
The new body ensures the necessary continuity in the tasks related to formulating and coordinating the implementation of state policies in the field of migration, asylum and integration of third-country nationals.
With the establishment of the National Council on Migration, Borders, Asylum and Integration, Bulgaria fulfills the requirement to establish a national mechanism for integrated border management, enshrined in European legislation.
- » Rumen Radev: Bulgaria Continues to Lose its Most Valuable Wealth - the People
- » The New Parliamentary Season Begins
- » Bulgaria with a New Position about Schengen
- » 'Vision for Sofia' Presented a Program For the Development of the Capital Until 2050
- » Maya Manolova is Expected to Resign as an Ombudsman of Bulgaria Today
- » The First Water and Amusement Park in Sofia Will Be Ready by the Beginning of November