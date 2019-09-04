A National Council on Migration, Borders, Asylum and Integration is Being Established

The Government adopted a decree establishing a National Council on Migration, Borders, Asylum and Integration in place of the National Council on Migration and Integration.


The new body ensures the necessary continuity in the tasks related to formulating and coordinating the implementation of state policies in the field of migration, asylum and integration of third-country nationals.

With the establishment of the National Council on Migration, Borders, Asylum and Integration, Bulgaria fulfills the requirement to establish a national mechanism for integrated border management, enshrined in European legislation.

