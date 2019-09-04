Prosecutor General Sotir Tsatsarov Has Ordered an Immediate Inspection of Potential Environmental Pollution

Bulgaria’s Prosecutor General Sotir Tsatsarov has ordered the Ministry of Environment and Water (MoEW) to carry out an immediate inspection of potential environmental pollution at the district heating companies of Pernik and Sliven, and the thermal power plants of Bobov Dol and Brikel, following a report by the State Agency for National Security of a threat to country’s environmental security posed by waste incineration at these companies, said the Prosecutor's Office.

An on-site inspection by the MOEW will confirm compliance with the requirements of the Environmental Protection Act and the Waste Management Act.

The inspection will look into permits for storage and incineration and all other documents for operations of the district heating companies; the type and quantity of any waste stored and incinerated and their compliance with company records, environment pollution and the resulting human health hazard.

The prosecutor general has ordered the interior minister to assist the MoEW in the inspection and set a deadline of 1 month for its completion.