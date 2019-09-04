Traffic Police Officers Are Starting to Fine Owners of Electric Scooters

Traffic police officers are beginning to sanction the owners of electric scooters, as they are not legally allowed to move on the road network in Bulgaria, the head of the Traffic Police-Sofia Commissioner Lyubomir Kostadinov told the BNR.

Kostadinov added that the first incidents with scooters were registered. And he appeals to the drivers to be very careful.

Commissioner Kostadinov did not answer whether it was illegal for scooters to move on the sidewalks.

Because of an incident a day ago when a man and a woman died in a motorcycle accident, Traffic Police have also stepped up their attention to motorists behaviour. In the last 24 hours alone, 30 motorists were violators out of 50 drivers who had been checked.

