Bulgaria: An Exhibition with Pictures Made with Mobile Phones is Now Open in Sofia

"Many professionals are starting to use their mobile phones and make photos which are so good that they can be easily published in a magazine", said photographer Dimitar Karanikolov.

Mobile photography is increasingly used in the professional field. Sofia hosts an exhibition full of photographs taken with mobile technology.

Nowadays, everyone already has a phone in their pocket and this gives them a chance to discover hidden photographic talents. The organizers have decided to hold a special competition. The result of this can be seen in a gallery on Sofia's Saborna Street.

The best shots of the Bulgarian participants in the competition are displayed. It's very difficult to sift 50 photos out of a total of 7000. We tried to choose different ones and those that show different characteristics, ”said photographer Dimitar Karanikolov.

