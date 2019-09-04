Rumen Radev: Bulgaria Continues to Lose its Most Valuable Wealth - the People

,,High-level corruption and widespread crime, especially in small settlements, require the legislative and control functions of the National Assembly to focus on strengthening the rule of law.'' This is what President Rumen Radev said in a speech from the parliamentary rostrum at the beginning of the eighth session of the 44th National Assembly.



The President stated that a difficult and busy parliamentary session was outlined, and a number of laws are to be adopted, the most important of which is the state budget, there will be local elections. The country has also accumulated problems, the solution of which requires looking further into the horizon.

Bulgaria continues to lose its most valuable wealth - the people, most of the citizens are alienated from their own country. There is no development, security and prosperity, but there is poverty and corruption, the president noted. There is a need for change that enhances civic participation and control over governance, making institutions more transparent. ,,We need a strong state'', Radev added.

According to the president, there is a need for a provision that obliges the prime minister to appear at least once a month in parliament to answer general questions about government policy. Rejection of blitz control was a departure from democratic principles and its restoration will be a step towards good practices of parliamentarism, the president is convinced.

Parliament to stop the vicious practices of uncontrolled spending of artificially created surplus, urged Radev.

More and more laws are changing dramatically, avoiding public consultation and impact assessment. This brings unpredictability to the legislative process and eliminates civic participation. Parliament's expectations are for more transparency and predictability, the president added.

Many measures need to be taken to tackle poverty and the demographic crisis, as well as boosting the competitiveness of the Bulgarian economy, Radev added.

Education is an absolute national priority. It must be backed by stronger legislative and financial measures if we are to prosper as a nation, the president said. We need to create the conditions for accelerated economic growth, far beyond the current one, in order to start catching up with the East European countries that have moved forward. We need to overcome the dramatic collapse in foreign direct investment; this will not be done with a deliberate hunt for one or two strategic investors, but with a fair, regulatory environment, anti-corruption, well-coordinated foreign policy, with objectives subordinated to the national interest.

Bulgaria needs to become a normal European country with an active civil society and transparent and accountable institutions that work actively in the interest of the citizens. Otherwise we will have no security, European incomes and quality of infrastructure and public services, said the President.