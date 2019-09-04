45 Years since Kozloduy NPP Was Put into Operation

Kozloduy NPP Unit 6 is expected to receive a new operating license within a month, which will allow it to operate for the next 10 years. This extends the life of the unit whose project resource expires this year.

The technical condition of the reactor and the facilities indicate that it can produce electricity in the next 30 years, Deputy CEO of the plant Alexander Nikolov said in an interview with Horizon.

"The analysis is ready, it was submitted to the Nuclear Regulatory Agency a year ago. The analysis indicates that the state of block 6 is similar to that of block 5. The analysis shows that Unit 6 will be operational for another 30 years, ”he explained.

Soon, the 6th unit of Kozloduy NPP will be stopped for planned annual repairs. It works entirely with the new type of Russian fuel.

Block 5 analyzes whether it can switch to US fuel supplied by the Westinghouse company, said Alexander Nikolov.

Today it is 45 years since Kozloduy NPP was put into operation.

