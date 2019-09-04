A Series of Earthquakes in Greece

A series of earthquakes have been recorded in Greece in the recent hours. This is referenced on the official website of the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The strongest quake was with 4.5 magnitude on the Richter scale. It was reported in the Dodecanese at 4:01 am local time (coincides with Bulgarian time). The epicentre was 78 km southeast of Karpathos and 150 km south of Rhodes, with a depth of 10 km.

In the same area, a few minutes later, a second earthquake with 3.2 magnitude on the Richter scale was registered.

At 7.08 am an earthquake with 3.6 magnitude shook the area of ​​Athens. Its epicentre was 137 km northwest of the city and 22 km south of Lamia. Its depth was 2 km below the crust.

There are no reports of casualties or property damage.