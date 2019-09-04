A Series of Earthquakes in Greece

Society » ENVIRONMENT | September 4, 2019, Wednesday // 10:48| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: A Series of Earthquakes in Greece www.pixabay.com

A series of earthquakes have been recorded in Greece in the recent hours. This is referenced on the official website of the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The strongest quake was with 4.5 magnitude on the Richter scale. It was reported in the Dodecanese at 4:01 am local time (coincides with Bulgarian time). The epicentre was 78 km southeast of Karpathos and 150 km south of Rhodes, with a depth of 10 km.

In the same area, a few minutes later, a second earthquake with 3.2 magnitude on the Richter scale was registered.

At 7.08 am an earthquake with 3.6 magnitude shook the area of ​​Athens. Its epicentre was 137 km northwest of the city and 22 km south of Lamia. Its depth was 2 km below the crust.

There are no reports of casualties or property damage.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Earthquake, greece, European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria