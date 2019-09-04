Aerial Drone Attack over a Russian Base in Syria

Explosions in the Syrian coastal city of Latakia after anti-aircraft defenses on Russian air base Khmeimim fended off a new suicide drone attack on the base, launched by jihadists from nearby Idlib, Reuters and RT reported, citing Syrian television and SANA news agency.

According to Syrian media, the drones were fired at the base from the so-called de-escalation zone, BTA reported.

The air defense complexes of the Russian air base shot down two unmanned aerial vehicles of terrorists, TASS reported, quoting the Russian Ministry of Defense. The attack didn’t damage the Khmeimim Air Base and there were no casualties, he adds