Aerial Drone Attack over a Russian Base in Syria

World | September 4, 2019, Wednesday // 10:40| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Aerial Drone Attack over a Russian Base in Syria www.pixabay.com

Explosions in the Syrian coastal city of Latakia after anti-aircraft defenses on Russian air base Khmeimim fended off a new suicide drone attack on the base, launched by jihadists from nearby Idlib, Reuters and RT reported, citing Syrian television and SANA news agency.

According to Syrian media, the drones were fired at the base from the so-called de-escalation zone, BTA reported.

The air defense complexes of the Russian air base shot down two unmanned aerial vehicles of terrorists, TASS reported, quoting the Russian Ministry of Defense. The attack didn’t damage the Khmeimim Air Base and there were no casualties, he adds

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Khmeimim air base, Russia, Syria, drone attack
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria