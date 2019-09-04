US Imposes Sanctions on Iran's Space Program

The United States has imposed sanctions on Iran's space program, saying the recent explosion is a sign of rocket work.



"The United States will not allow Iran to use its space launch program as a cover for the progress of its ballistic missile programs," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"Iran's attempt to launch space missiles on August 29 is a sign of a threat," he said.

Pompeo said the US is imposing sanctions on the Iranian Space Agency and two related research centers, AFP reported. All U.S. residents will be held criminally responsible for interacting with Iran's space program.

"These actions should serve as a warning to the international scientific community that cooperation with Iran's space program may contribute to Tehran's ability to develop a nuclear weapons delivery system.

Iranian government spokesman confirmed on Monday a satellite blast in the northern part of the country, pointing to a technical error.