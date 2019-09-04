The New Parliamentary Season Begins

The new political season begins. After a 34-day vacation, MPs return to work for the first plenary session of the autumn parliamentary session.

It will be opened by the traditional declarations outlining the priorities of the parliamentary groups.

The meeting will be attended by President Rumen Radev and Vice President Iliana Yotova. The Head of State will make a special address to the people and the National Assembly. The focus of the work of the deputies this fall will be the upcoming local elections and the budgeting for next year.

The most interesting thing will be the configuration of the ruling majority after the actual disintegration of the small coalition.