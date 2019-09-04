The New Parliamentary Season Begins

Politics » DOMESTIC | September 4, 2019, Wednesday // 07:56| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The New Parliamentary Season Begins

The new political season begins. After a 34-day vacation, MPs return to work for the first plenary session of the autumn parliamentary session.

It will be opened by the traditional declarations outlining the priorities of the parliamentary groups.

The meeting will be attended by President Rumen Radev and Vice President Iliana Yotova. The Head of State will make a special address to the people and the National Assembly. The focus of the work of the deputies this fall will be the upcoming local elections and the budgeting for next year.

The most interesting thing will be the configuration of the ruling majority after the actual disintegration of the small coalition.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Rumen Radev, Iliana Yotova, new season, politics, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria