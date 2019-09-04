Cloudy Today, with Scattered Showers Around Midday and in the Afternoon

It will be variably cloudy today, with more cloudy skies over mountainous and northeastern areas, where scattered showers are possible around midday and in the afternoon, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.

By the end of the day, the wind will become northeast and will be moderate. It will be cooler, with maximum temperatures between 25C and 30C, in places in the lowlands of southern Bulgaria up to 32-33C. Atmospheric pressure is slightly lower than the average for the month and will drop slightly further.



Along the Black Sea coast, cloudiness will be variable, greater in the afternoon, with scattered showers and thunder. There will be a moderate northeast wind. Maximum temperatures 26-29C. The temperature of the seawater is 25-26C.