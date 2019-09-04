EPIC WIN! Grigor Dimitrov Stuns Roger Federer

Grigor Dimitrov arrived at the US Open mired in one of the deepest slumps of his career, losing seven of his eight matches leading into the season’s final major, writes ATP Tour. 

But stunning Roger Federer in a Grand Slam quarter-final is a pretty good way to wipe away those bad memories for the World No. 78.

Dimitrov came from two sets to one down to shock the five-time champion 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, advancing to his first semi-final in Flushing Meadows. The 28-year-old had never beaten the third seed in seven previous FedEx ATP Head2Head meetings, winning just two of 18 sets in those matchups.

"I think the past six, seven months have been pretty rough for me. But I had somebody to lean on, my friends, my family. I kept on believing again in the work, the rehab I had to put behind my shoulder, the exercise, the practice, fixing up the racquet a little bit. There were so many things I had to adjust in such a small but big period of time," Dimitrov said. "Next thing you know, you're almost [at the] end of the year, you have a result like that. It's pretty special to me."

There will be a first-time major finalist on the top half of the draw at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, as Dimitrov will play in-form fifth seed Daniil Medvedev in the last four. They have split two previous matches, both of which came in 2017.

The Bulgarian has reached some of the highest highs in the sport, winning the 2017 Nitto ATP Finalsand climbing as high as No. 3 in the ATP Rankings. But Dimitrov is at his lowest standing in more than seven years.

